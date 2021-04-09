Top StoriesNational

Bengal Polls: EC Removes Mamata’s Security Officer

By Pratidin Bureau
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday removed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s security officer Ashok Chakraborty with immediate effect.

Chakraborty is currently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in an ex-cadre post in the rank of a Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Directorate of Security, according to police.

Earlier today, the ECI issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee asking her to explain her stand by April 10 regarding her statements against Central forces on March 28 and April 7. This is the second notice issued to her by the Election Commission.

Banerjee had alleged that the Central forces favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the polling in the first and second phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

On Wednesday, EC had issued another notice to Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on April 3, where she appealed to the Muslim voters to not let their vote be split among different political parties contesting in the ongoing assembly elections.

The fourth phase of the high-stakes state assembly elections is set to commence tomorrow, with 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies in five districts.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

