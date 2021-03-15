NationalTop Stories

Bengali Actor-Turned Politician Debashree Roy Quits TMC

By Pratidin Bureau
Noted Bengali actor-turned-politician Debashree Roy quit the Trinamool Congress party ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal on Monday. The two-time MLA from Raidighi constituency in South 24 Parganas was earlier denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming elections.

Roy resigned from the TMC being upset with the party saying that she was not offered with bigger responsibilities. With her departure from the party, she joins a long list of leaders who have severed ties with the TMC before the elections.

Of all the poll-bound assemblies, West Bengal has the highest number of seats at 294 followed by Tamil Nadu at 234, Kerala 140, Assam 126 and Puducherry 30. Puducherry will additionally have three nominated members, who are named by the Centre, reported India Today.

