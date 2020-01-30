Bhaichung to play International Veteran in Guwahati

Former Indian football captain, Bhaichung Bhutia, will participate in the International Veteran Football Championship 2020 in Guwahati. The tournament is scheduled to be held from Thursday.

Bhutia will be playing on behalf of United Sikkim Veterans. The Sikkimese Sniper’s international footballing honours include winning the Nehru Cup, LG Cup, SAFF Championship three times and the AFC Challenge Cup.

The competition is organised by United Brothers Club (UBC) and this is the sixth edition of the championship. The four-day long competition will be held at the SAI field at Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

A number of football teams from various parts of the country are expected to take part in the competition. However, the prime attraction of this year’s Veteran Championship shall be participation of Jessore Club from Bangladesh and Nepal. The champion of the tournament will get a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and the runners up team will receive Rs. 30,000.