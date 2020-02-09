BHAONA : ‘Demon’ as CAA protester

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has sparked protests across India. Assam had been on the boil in recent times as thousands of people came out on the streets to protest.

Continuing its protest against the CAA, Hirak jyoti Bora – a Bhaona artist in Dhing was seen playing the role of a ‘Demon’ opposing the citizenship law.

The artist wore NO-CAA badge demanding that the state be exempted from the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).

Bhaona is a traditional form of entertainment with religious messages; it is a creation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva, written in the early sixteenth century.

There are some special characteristics of Bhaona like the plays, dialogues, costumes, ornaments, entry, and foot-steps of the characters.

The plays of Bhaona are popularly known as Ankiya Nats and their staging is known as Bhaona.