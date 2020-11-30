Bhimbor Deuri Award to Tarun Gogoi Posthumously

Former Assam Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi will be conferred with Bhimbor Deuri Award, 2020 posthumously. The award ceremony will be held on Monday at Guwahati Press Club.

The award will be conferred by Deuri Peoples’ Justice Forum.

Born on May 16, 1903, Deuri was one of the main architects of the Khasi Darbar Hall Resolutions created on March 21-March 23, 1945 where indigenous leaders of different ethnic identities adopted resolutions to restore their independent homelands against Indian occupation. His vision was that tribes should have the essence of freedom and independence. His vision was attuned to marginalized communities. He helped found the General Secretary of Assam Tribal League in 1933. He worked to ensure that indigenous Assamese people be allotted land pattas. He complained on behalf of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to members into the general dining halls of universities on June 18, 1941, while criticizing improper mass literacy campaign during the Assam Legislative Council budget session. Deuri, a champion of the rights of the indigenous communities, died on November 30, 1947.

