Bhopal Railway Station: At least 9 injured as portion of Overbridge collapses

By Pratidin Bureau
At least nine people were injured when a portion of overbridge collapsed at Bhopal junction railway station on Thursday morning.

Visuals have been shared in social media where passengers were seen helping those injured as the incident reported at around 9 am today at platform No 3 which led to chaos at the railway station. It has also been seen in the visuals that locals and railway staff were also picking up debris.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a Tweeted in Hindi saying, “At Bhopal Railway Station, the collapse of a portion of overbridge is extremely tragic. Some people have been injured in the accident. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Officials concerned have been directed to offer assistance.”

Moreover, the cops and railway officials are taking stock of the situation.

