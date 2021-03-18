Bhupesh Baghel Spearheads Congress’s 5-Guarantee Campaign For Assam Polls

Chattisgarh Chief Minister and senior observer of Assam Assembly Elections Bhupesh Baghel is spearheading the campaign to oust the ruling BJP led coalition government in the state.

Baghel has been tirelessly campaigning across the state and was present on Thursday in districts of Dibrugarh and Majuli – the constituency of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacting with both the public and party workers on the benefits of Congress’s 5-guarantee campaign.

Image Source: Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel

The Chattisgarh CM was seen carrying out a door-to-door campaign and was distributed pamphlets to voters in the streets of both the districts and encouraged them to vote for the best candidate.

Image Source: Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel

“If you cast your valuable vote in favour of the Congress and the party assumes office in Assam, we, bound by our vows, will provide 200 units of electricity for free to every consumer, create jobs for 25 lakh unemployed youth in five years’ time, increase the daily wage of tea garden workers, and give Rs 2,000 as allowance for every housewife in the state”, the minister was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Baghel alleged that the BJP has been out to destroy peace and harmony in Assam.

He claimed that the Congress is the “only party in the country that binds people with the thread of unity”.

“The Congress is a party of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are not afraid of any conspiracy hatched by the BJP. It is the culture and character of the saffron party to create enmity between brothers, between Hindus and Muslims or Hindus and Sikhs,” Baghel, the senior observer of Assam polls, stated.

Assam will go to three-phase polls beginning from March 27.

With inputs from PTI



