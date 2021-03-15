Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Big B Undergoes Second Eye Surgery

By Pratidin Bureau
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his second eye surgery was successful and he is currently “recovering well”.

Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and shared with fans that the recovery is “slow and difficult.” He had also hinted at getting a surgery in the other eye.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Bachchan thanked his doctor Himanshu Mehta and called the surgeries a “life changing experience.”

“And the second one has gone well. Recovering now. All good. The marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM ”s hands. Life changing experience. You see now what you were not seeing before, surely a wonderful world,” he tweeted.

The screen icon had previously written about the difficulty in his sight because of the surgery, which made him spend his days doing nothing.

In a blog post, Bachchan said now that his second eye was recovering, he could properly see colours, shapes and sizes.

“Saviour Dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine. Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness. So an advice .. get it done before it gets too late.

“And the recovery for the second one continues. If I am writing this its obviously working .. ain’ it,” he added.

The actor also thanked his fans for their continued wishes and said he was touched to know that there are people praying for his recovery and well being. PTI

