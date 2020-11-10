Top StoriesNational

Bihar By-Polls: EVMs Robust, Tamper-proof, Says EC

By Pratidin Bureau
In response to allegations on the reliability of EVMs made by opposition leaders during the ongoing Bihar byelections, the Election Commission (EC) asserted on Tuesday that the machines are “absolutely robust and tamper-free”.

Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs Sudip Jain told reporters here that the machines are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. “It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are absolutely robust and tamper-proof. Even the Supreme Court has upheld their integrity more than once,” he said.

“The integrity of EVMs is absolutely without any doubts and merits no other clarification,” he said.

After the ruling NDA took a lead over the opposition Grand Alliance in the poll trends for Bihar on Tuesday, Former BJP MP and current Congress leader and national spokesperson Udit Raj raised questions on the reliability of EVMs, asking why the machines cannot be hacked if satellites can be controlled from the earth, news agency PTI stated.

“If the direction of satellites to Mars and Moon can be controlled from the earth, then why can”t EVM be hacked,” he wrote on Twitter.

“If elections were held in America with EVMs, could Trump have lost,” he asked.

But another Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram, said the electronic voting machine (EVM) system is robust, accurate, and dependable.

“This has always been my view. I stand by it. There have been doubters of the EVM from across political parties, particularly when the results don”t go in their favour. Till now no one has demonstrated scientifically their claims. Whatever be the outcome of any election, it”s time to stop blaming the EVM. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable,” he tweeted.

