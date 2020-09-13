Bihar: PM Modi Dedicates 3 Petroleum Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared the announcement of three petroleum sector projects in Bihar.

The announcement came amid the upcoming Bihar polls in October. The projects include state-run Indian Oil Corporation’s 193-km long Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipeline followed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s LPG bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran and Banka districts.

This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand, ” according to an official statement.

With the LPG storage capacity of 1800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in Bihar.

Union Petroleum Minister took to Twitter on Saturday and said, “The prime minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring Bihar’s emergence as the nerve centre of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”.

“To make a prosperous and Ujjwal Bihar, PM Modi ji will dedicate to the nation, three key oil and gas projects on September 13”, he further added.

Last week Narendra Modi launched even initiatives related to animal husbandry and fisheries in Bihar, including the 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala mobile app.