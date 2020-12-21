Biju Phukan Award: Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time For Best Media House

The Biju Phukan Recognition award, 2020 has been conferred in 32 categories at a function held on Monday at Hotel Gateway Grandeur.

The lists of awards conferred in different categories are:

1. The Biju Phukan Lifetime Achievement Award: Vidya Rao

2. Entrepreneur- Deepak Kayal

3. Social Activist: A Rahim Zibran

4. Popular Actor: Ravi Sarma

5. Actor (Female): Barsha Rani Bisoya

6. Institute with a Difference: Akshar Foundation

7. Best NGO: Deepsikha Foundation

8. Actor (Male): Arghadeep Barua

9. Fashion Entrepreneur: Abhijit Singha

10: Popular Entertainer: Beharbari Outpost

11. Athlete: Bhaskar Tamuly

12. Artiste (Art& Culture, Abroad): Chinnu Kishore

13. Sportsperson: Dr. Anindita P Das

14. Physician: Dr. D Malakar

15. Endocrinologist: Dr. Manash P Baruah

16. Producer: Navanita Sharma & Jatin Bora

17. Youth Entrepreneur: Lalit Bhatiya

18. Director: Monjul Baruah

19. Youth Fashion Designer: moushumi Bora

20. Promising Journalist: Nayan Pratim Kumar

21. Public Relations: Nurul Islam Laskar

22. Youth Entrepreneur (Female): Payal Oshan Goswami

23. Political Editor: Prasanta Rajguru

24. RJ: Pranamika Bhuyan (RJ Pahi)

25. Regional Newspaper: Asomiya Pratidin

26. News Channel: Pratidin Time

27. Channel GEC: Rang

28. Assamese Feature Film: Ratnakar

29. Music Composer/Singer: Shankuraj Konwar

30. Public Servant: Shiladitya Chetia

31. TV Actor: Siddhartha Sharma

32. Aspiring Educator: Trishna Kakati

The award for Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has been received by Smitakshi Baruah and Rishi Baruah on behalf of the Sadin-Pratidin group.

The award ceremony has been attended by renowned artists from the Assamese film fraternity.

The award consists of Gamosa, a bouquet and a trophy.