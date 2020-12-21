Biju Phukan Award: Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time For Best Media House
The Biju Phukan Recognition award, 2020 has been conferred in 32 categories at a function held on Monday at Hotel Gateway Grandeur.
The lists of awards conferred in different categories are:
1. The Biju Phukan Lifetime Achievement Award: Vidya Rao
2. Entrepreneur- Deepak Kayal
3. Social Activist: A Rahim Zibran
4. Popular Actor: Ravi Sarma
5. Actor (Female): Barsha Rani Bisoya
6. Institute with a Difference: Akshar Foundation
7. Best NGO: Deepsikha Foundation
8. Actor (Male): Arghadeep Barua
9. Fashion Entrepreneur: Abhijit Singha
10: Popular Entertainer: Beharbari Outpost
11. Athlete: Bhaskar Tamuly
12. Artiste (Art& Culture, Abroad): Chinnu Kishore
13. Sportsperson: Dr. Anindita P Das
14. Physician: Dr. D Malakar
15. Endocrinologist: Dr. Manash P Baruah
16. Producer: Navanita Sharma & Jatin Bora
17. Youth Entrepreneur: Lalit Bhatiya
18. Director: Monjul Baruah
19. Youth Fashion Designer: moushumi Bora
20. Promising Journalist: Nayan Pratim Kumar
21. Public Relations: Nurul Islam Laskar
22. Youth Entrepreneur (Female): Payal Oshan Goswami
23. Political Editor: Prasanta Rajguru
24. RJ: Pranamika Bhuyan (RJ Pahi)
25. Regional Newspaper: Asomiya Pratidin
26. News Channel: Pratidin Time
27. Channel GEC: Rang
28. Assamese Feature Film: Ratnakar
29. Music Composer/Singer: Shankuraj Konwar
30. Public Servant: Shiladitya Chetia
31. TV Actor: Siddhartha Sharma
32. Aspiring Educator: Trishna Kakati
The award for Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time has been received by Smitakshi Baruah and Rishi Baruah on behalf of the Sadin-Pratidin group.
The award ceremony has been attended by renowned artists from the Assamese film fraternity.
The award consists of Gamosa, a bouquet and a trophy.