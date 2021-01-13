Top StoriesRegional

#BirdFluALERT: Meghalaya Imposes Ban On Import Of Poultry

By Pratidin Bureau
58

Amid the spread of the avian influenza across the country, the Meghalaya government has announced the ban on the import of poultry, eggs and unprocessed poultry meat throuhh the western border of Assam.

In an order issued by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on Tuesday read that the in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu, a ban on sale and import of poultry has been imposed with immediate effect. The ban will be in force until further orders.

In addition, the government announced that not a single case of bird flu has been reported yet.

Principal Secretary GHP Raju, however, said that poultry, eggs, and unprocessed poultry meat could be imported from Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

