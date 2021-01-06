Biswajit Daimary Comments On His Missing Son

In a recent development on Wednesday, Former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary told in an interaction with the journalists about his missing son that his son was helped by his fellow classmate to leave early from school.

As per reports, 16-year-old Amitraj Daimary, who is a student of Public Reality School of Kokrajhar went missing from Tuesday afternoon. The former MP said his son was helped by his fellow classmate when he told them that he wants to go home.

They helped him to cross the wall of school boundary, he added.

The MP further commented that he may have gone somewhere to stay with someone.

An investigation led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kokrajhar, Rakesh Raushan is underway to find the BJP leader’s (former BPF leader) son.