BJP & Allies Reiterate Commitment To Work For Assam’s Welfare

In poll-bound Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad, and United People’s Party Liberal, on Sunday restated that their alliance will work towards the welfare of the people and will emphasise on implementing NDA’s goals.

In a press meet, the parties’ presidents Ranjit Dass, Atul Bora, and Pramod Boro were present and Dass asserted that BJP has carried out commendable developmental works in the last five years.

The joint meet was held after the declaration of the candidates and constituencies of BJP. Meanwhile, the final list of candidates for AGP and UPPL is yet to be released.

AGP leader Atul Bora stated his party workers will extend complete support to BJP and UPPL even in constituencies where they are not contesting. He also stressed that compromises have to be made for the larger good of the people.

Meanwhile, Boro said, UPPL as a new party has regional predilections; however, the party would be contesting alongside a national party. He spoke about the unrest BTR faced for last forty years and lauded NDA’s effort in implementing the Bodo Peace Accord.