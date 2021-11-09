BJP Bags 112 Seats Unopposed In Tripura Civic Bodies

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura secured 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation or AMC, and 19 urban local bodies ahead of the civic polls on November 25.

The State Election Commission officials stated the BJP has won majority in seven civic bodies – Jirania, Rania Bazar, Mohanpur, Bishalgarh in Western Tripura, Santir Bazar and Udaipur in southern Tripura, and Kamalpur in northern Tripura.

The counting of votes to the civic body elections will take place on November 28.

As per an NDTV report, 785 candidates of different parties, including the saffron party, CPI(M)-led Left parties, Trinamool Congress and the Congress are contending for the 222 seats.