BJP Candidate Ajanta Neog Tests COVID-19 +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP candidate Ajanta Neog, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress submitted her nomination paper for Golaghat constituency last week has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Neog had gotten herself tested on March 19 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chabua yesterday. However, the results had come positive. She is currently under home isolation.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi had also tested positive for the infection, but, last night the MP sharing his results on social media announced he remains COVID positive.

