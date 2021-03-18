BJP Expels 15 Leaders Ahead Of Assam Election

RegionalElection 2021Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
53

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 15 leaders for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.

Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect for violating the party’s constitution.

The List Of 15 Members Includes:

Related News

Assam: COVID Death Tally Touches 1100

Cong Has Become Weak, Can Partner With Anyone: PM Modi In…

Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Election From Friday

Bhupesh Baghel Spearheads Congress’s 5-Guarantee…

  1. Dilip Kumar Paul, Silchar
  2. Gajendra Singh, Naobecha
  3. Priyanka Neog, Chabua
  4. Lakheswar Moran, Doomdooma
  5. Tarun Sahu, Dhekiajuli
  6. Thoiba Sing, Lakhipur
  7. Aashish Halder, Sonai
  8. Shitij Ranjan Pal, Hailakandi
  9. Ram Kumar Nunia, Katolichera
  10. Manoj Mohan Deb, Hailakandi
  11. Seema Ingtipi, Baithalangso
  12. Hemanta Adhikari, Borchala
  13. Debojit Moran, Doomdooma
  14. Rajesh Kisan, Doomdooma
  15. Dilip Bey, Diphu

Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

You might also like
Top Stories

PUBG Mobile Announces Return To India After Ban

Top Stories

Kokrajhar: AK-47, Around 300 Ammunition Seized

Regional

PM to land in Guwahati shortly

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor to share screen

National

Aarey Protest: SC stays cutting of trees

Regional

Mayong: 2200 Litres Illegal Diesel Seized

Comments
Loading...