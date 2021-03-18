BJP Expels 15 Leaders Ahead Of Assam Election

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 15 leaders for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.
Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect for violating the party’s constitution.
The List Of 15 Members Includes:
- Dilip Kumar Paul, Silchar
- Gajendra Singh, Naobecha
- Priyanka Neog, Chabua
- Lakheswar Moran, Doomdooma
- Tarun Sahu, Dhekiajuli
- Thoiba Sing, Lakhipur
- Aashish Halder, Sonai
- Shitij Ranjan Pal, Hailakandi
- Ram Kumar Nunia, Katolichera
- Manoj Mohan Deb, Hailakandi
- Seema Ingtipi, Baithalangso
- Hemanta Adhikari, Borchala
- Debojit Moran, Doomdooma
- Rajesh Kisan, Doomdooma
- Dilip Bey, Diphu
Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).