BJP Expels 15 Leaders Ahead Of Assam Election

The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday expelled 15 leaders for six years for joining the assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets.

Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect for violating the party’s constitution.

The List Of 15 Members Includes:

Dilip Kumar Paul, Silchar Gajendra Singh, Naobecha Priyanka Neog, Chabua Lakheswar Moran, Doomdooma Tarun Sahu, Dhekiajuli Thoiba Sing, Lakhipur Aashish Halder, Sonai Shitij Ranjan Pal, Hailakandi Ram Kumar Nunia, Katolichera Manoj Mohan Deb, Hailakandi Seema Ingtipi, Baithalangso Hemanta Adhikari, Borchala Debojit Moran, Doomdooma Rajesh Kisan, Doomdooma Dilip Bey, Diphu

Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).