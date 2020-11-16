Top StoriesRegional

BJP Leader Dipanjali Kakoty Suspended From Party

By Pratidin Bureau
BJP leader Dipanjali Kakoty, who allegedly physically assaulted a police officer in Kakopathar police station, has been suspended from the party on Monday stating that she has brought disgrace to the party’s image.

According to an official statement by the BJP, a case has been registered against Kakoty for obstructing a police officer from doing his duty and demonstrating abusive behavior, which has brought a bad name to the party’s image. Kakoty has hence been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

Earlier this month, Kakoty engaged in an altercation with sub-inspector Apurba Das over the release of her driver Srikanta Phukan who was wanted by police in connection with assault on a woman. Initially she allegedly used abusive language and later forcibly attempted to take out Phukan from the police station. When SI Das prevented her from doing so, she pushed him aside and allegedly assaulted Das physically.

Kakoty, who is currently absconding, is an executive member of BJP Assam and a resident of Tinsukia.

Furthermore, it may be mentioned that journalist Parag Bhuyan, who was killed under mysterious circumstances, was reporting on the BJP leader a day prior to his death.

