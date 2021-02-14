BJP Leader’s Car Attacked With Crude Bombs In Bengal

An ex-TMC leader who recently joined BJP, Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master, was injured after unknown men attacked his car in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district,

As per reports, Gazi was on his way to Kolkata when crude bombs were hurled at his car late Saturday. Him and his driver received splinter injuries in the attack and have been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary, who also recently quit the TMC party, alleged that criminal elements of the latter attacked Babu Master.

“Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Master in the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminal elements from the @AITCofficial …,” Adhikary tweeted.

Meanwhile, Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikary’s allegations on the attack.

Investigation is underway on the matter.