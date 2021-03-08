BJP-Led Alliance To Win Assam Polls By Thin Majority: Times Now-CVoter

A recent opinion poll conducted by Times Now-CVoter published on Monday predicted a neck to neck battle between NDA and UPA in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. However, the BJP-led alliance will win the polls.

The opinion poll has stated that in the 126-member assembly 67 seats will be won by the ruling NDA and 57 for the Congress-led UPA.

According to the poll results, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal emerged as the most preferred chief ministerial candidate with over 45% followed by Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi.

41.48% people are very much satisfied with the incumbent government’s performance.

This year the NDA comprises BJP, Asom Gana Parishad, and United People’s Party (Liberal), while, UPA has Congress, AIUDF, the left parties and AGM.

The incumbent government won in 2016 Assembly elections with 86 seats while the UPA fetched 26 seats.

Assam will go on polls in three phases starting from March 27 to April 6. The counting will take place on May 2.