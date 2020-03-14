BJP looks to expand voter base in BTC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a key ally of the ruling BPF, has decided to contest all the 40 seats alone in BTC.

Although the national party has always contested the BTC elections in partnership with the BPF, the party is trying to increase its vote share to secure the status of a national party. The elections to the 40-seat council are scheduled on April 4.

“We have decided to contest the BTC polls on our own and not have a pre-poll alliance with BPF,” Minister Bhabesh Kalita said.

Addressing a press conference at Assam BJP Headquarter in Guwahati, Kalita said that the BJP and Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) will fight on a common platform under NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

“We are willing to know our voter base in BTC, that’s why we will be contesting the poll alone”, Kalita added.

More than 400 leaders submitted their applications for BJP ticket in BTC, Kalita said. The state BJP is scheduled to announce the candidates for the BTC elections on March 16.