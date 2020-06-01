Top StoriesRegional

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get creative over how to campaign for the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election with the party deciding to hold month-long campaign of “digital rallies” in six districts in the state.

Party president Ranjeet Kumar Das said this at a presser while reiterating that the BJP “stood with the general public in the fight against COVID-19”.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BJP PRESIDENT’s PRESSER

  • Assam BJP president has tasked the party to reach out to each of the over 50 lakh families.
  • BJP plans ‘digital rallies’ to achieve MISSION 100+.
  • WhatsApp groups to connect workers at booth level.
  • BJP plans virtual rallies in Assam’s six districts.
  • BJP plans to use Facebook as a broadcaster of these virtual rallies.
  • BJP encourages cadre to go digital at least for three months.
  • Das extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the state and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause.
