The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to get creative over how to campaign for the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election with the party deciding to hold month-long campaign of “digital rallies” in six districts in the state.
Party president Ranjeet Kumar Das said this at a presser while reiterating that the BJP “stood with the general public in the fight against COVID-19”.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM BJP PRESIDENT’s PRESSER
- Assam BJP president has tasked the party to reach out to each of the over 50 lakh families.
- BJP plans ‘digital rallies’ to achieve MISSION 100+.
- WhatsApp groups to connect workers at booth level.
- BJP plans virtual rallies in Assam’s six districts.
- BJP plans to use Facebook as a broadcaster of these virtual rallies.
- BJP encourages cadre to go digital at least for three months.
- Das extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the state and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause.