BJP To Get 100+ Seats In Assam Assembly Polls: Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam unit in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, who is in Guwahati, to participate in various party related-activities said the party has successfully developed the northeastern region and the party’s hold in Assam is “very strong” and would get 100 plus seats in the assembly elections

Addressing party workers and the press in Srimanata Shankardev Kalakshetra, the BJP leader said, “The BTC elections’ results will have a massive impact on the upcoming assembly elections in the state next year,” adding, “BJP will win 100 plus seats”.

Wrapped up 2-day visit to @BJP4Assam on a high note. Held meetings with CM @sarbanandsonwal Ji, @himantabiswa Ji, State& Dist Office Bearers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, & karyakartas. Also visited the famous Maa Kamakhya Temple.

The former MP also said, the alliance with Bodoland People’s Front is in discussion and a concrete decision will be taken after rigorous scrutiny before the assembly elections.

Panda said BJP has completed numerous developmental related works which were pending over the last few decades.

“Medical colleges and infrastructure of the region have been expansively developed,” Panda said.

The leader claimed under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, 2.7 lakh houses have been constructed in the state and 19 lakh families will be benefitted under the Arunodoi Scheme.

Furthermore, lands have been leased to one lakh persons, Panda added.

Panda also said it is commendable how the government at both central and state level has been combatting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

In connection to agri reforms, Panda said, the Agriculture Act of 1960 has been repealed. Old policies have been reformed but the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will remain.

The minister also claimed that the new laws will help the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The BJP state in-charge is in Guwahati till Thursday.