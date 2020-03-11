BJP to go alone in BTC polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going solo in the forthcoming BTC election, despite being a coalition partner of the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF at Dispur. The decision was taken during an organisational meeting of the BJP at Rangia on Wednesday evening.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP currently has only one member in 45 member council seats of BTC headquartered in Kokrajhar, where elections are held for 40 seats while the rest are nominated by the Governor from the communities which are not least represented.

The election for the BTC is scheduled to be held on April 4 (Saturday). Receipt of nomination papers will continue till 3 pm of March 18 (Wednesday) and scrutiny will be done on March 19 (Thursday). The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 21 (Saturday) and the same day the final list of contestants will be published. Re-polling, if any, will be held on April 6 (Monday) and counting of votes will take place on April 8 (Wednesday).