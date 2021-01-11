BJP Will Come Back To Power In Assam Once Again: J P Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda, who is on his two-day visit to Assam, said that his party will return to power in Assam in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Silchar on Monday, Nadda said that the Sarbananda Sonowal led government has worked for the all-round development of the state.

The saffron party, since its victory in 2016 Assam assembly polls, has gone on to win all elections in the state be it zilla parishad, panchayat, territorial or autonomous council, he said, adding that the party has preserved the recognition to Assam’s rich culture, language and identity.

“Bharat Ratna’ Bhupen Hazarika has also been given the suitable respect by the Modi government”, he added.

Addressing various developments done by BJP, he said, Guwahati- North Guwahati Bridge work is in progress. He also stated that the number of medical colleges has been increased to eight under BJP’s rule. Around 35 lakhs toilet has also been built in Assam by the BJP party along with many health and education departments, he added.

Nadda also stressed on the fact that under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, 1.67 crore bank accounts has been opened in Assam, which is a financial inclusion program of the Government of India open to Indian citizens that aims to expand affordable access to financial services such as bank accounts, remittances, credit, insurance and pensions.

Additionally, Modi Government also provided free cylinder services to the poor people along with free electricity to 17 lakh family in Assam, he asserted.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said that lakhs of people did not own land pattas during their tenue but BJP has leased land pattas to 1 lakh 10 thousand people.

कांग्रेस के जमाने में लाखों लोग ऐसे थे जिनको पता ही नहीं था, उनकी जमीन होकर भी वो जमीन के अधिकारी नहीं थे।



ब्रह्मपुत्र वैली और बराक वैली में पहले चरण में 1,10,000 लोगों को जमीन का पट्टा दिया गया है और दूसरे चरण में फिर से लगभग इतनी ही बड़ी संख्या को जमीन का अधिकार दिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/veqYa9Vsd7 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 11, 2021

“The BJP has been working peacefully for the development of Assam, taking into consideration the interests of all communities. It has fulfilled their demands without harming others.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah resolved the Bodo issue by signing a peace accord and bringing the militants to the mainstream. All stakeholders were taken into confidence and the accord ensured that their demands were given due recognition,” he further stated.

Later in the day, the BJP president is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati where he will hold meetings with members of the party’s state unit core committee, election committee and other office-bearers.