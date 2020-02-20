BJP will Decide the Seats to Contest in BTC Poll: Bhabesh Kalita

Assam Minister Bhabesh Kalita while reacting to Pramila Rani Brahma’s statement of leaving four seats to BJP and one to AGP for contesting in the BTC poll, the former said that it will be decided by BJP leadership in how many seats the saffron party will contest in the election.

On Wednesday, Assam Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said that they will leave four seats for BJP and one for AGP for the upcoming BTC election and that their alliance will continue. Reacting to her statement Minister Kalita said that there are leaders in BJP to decide on how many seats they will contest.

The minister said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party President Ranjit Dass will decide the seats adding that the alliance with BPF will continue.

Kalita also reiterated about the help that has been extended by the BJP workers in the last Lok Sabha election adding that the saffron party will participate in the formation of BTC Parishad and will remain as a partner.