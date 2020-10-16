BJP Worker Rajeev Parashar Arrested In Alleged P&RD Scam

Pratidin Bureau
The Crime Branch on Friday arrested one Rajeev Parashar for his alleged involvement in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) scam where relatives of leaders connected to the ruling BJP party were selected for jobs in the department.

According to sources, Parashar, who is a BJP worker, took money from candidates in the name of jobs in the P&RD department last year.

The sleuths of Crime Branch raided Parashar’s Flat on Friday night and recovered various documents as well as a laptop.

More details awaited.

