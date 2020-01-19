Black flags welcome new minister Jogen Mohan

The newly inducted minister of Sarbannada Sonowal led government – Jogen Mohan was ‘welcomed’ to his home district Sivasagar with black flags on Sunday. The members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) waved black flags at the minister’s convoy at Gaurisagar area in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to reports, the minister was on his way to his constituency Mahmara from Guwahati, when the AASU members waved black flags at him. The AASU members also shouted anti-CAA slogans.

It may be mentioned here that Sanjoy Kishan and Jogen Mohan were sworn in as ministers on Saturday. Jogen Mohan got Revenue & DM (Independent), PWD (MoS) departments and Sanjoy Kishan got Tea Tribe Welfare (Independent), Labour Welfare (MoS) portfolios.