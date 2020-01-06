Blast Cause Damage in Namrup Plant

A major explosion ripped through an ammonia-urea factory in the Namrup-2 unit of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) on Sunday night.

The blast destroyed several machines and caused extensive damage. However, no casualties have been reported.

An official of the plant said, “There is a blast in the plant but no workers have been injured. The plant might be shut down for an indefinite time as repairing works need to be done in the plant for causing damage.”

The blast is believed to have taken place due to some technical glitch.

It may be mentioned that the same type of blast occurred in the same plant last year causing extensive damage.