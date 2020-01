An agreement has been signed between Home Minister Amit Shah and National Democratic Front of Bodoland factions on Monday.

“1,550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner,” Amit Shah announced.

Delhi: Government of India signs tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of banned organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA); Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal present pic.twitter.com/Knyebw7WSo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

All stakeholders of Bodo society has signed this agreement, reaffirming the territorial integrity of Assam, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.