Bodo Treaty: Work permit Must to work in territory

The union government has finally come out to sign the framework agreement with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) ahead of the election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Through this proposed accord, the existing BTC is expected to give more power placing it somewhere between a full-fledged state and the existing autonomous council.

There shall be a system of work permit in the Council/ Territory. Any outsider having documents of Bona fide citizenship (but not domicile or originally belonging to the council) shall have to procure work permit from the Council/ Territorial Government to carry out his profession like – corporate business, trade, contract works, employment in private undertakings, drivers, labourers or any private service sector.

On the grounds of government service, private job or any casual employments, the outsiders other than the existing residents/voters presently residing within the council shall not be entitled to transfer and enroll their names in the voter list/ enrolment from the constituencies belonging outside to the council. The persons allowed to stay within the council/territory for a time being on work permit will not be entitled to have the privilege of votership and cast their votes in general election, legislative council including the local body election from the constituencies falling in the council/territory.

INNER LINE REGULATION:

Necessary arrangements/ amendments will be made to implement as well as enforce the provisions of Bengal eastern frontier Regulation, 1873 and Chin Hills Regulation Act, 1896 and Foreigner (Protection Areas) order, 1958 in the Council/ Territory.