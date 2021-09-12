Bodoland Pig Mission: Economic Booster To Piggery Farmers, Says Atul Bora

In a boost to self-sufficiency in pork production in Assam in the next five years, Bodoland Pig Mission was launched in Kokrajhar by the state government.

The state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Saturday said the government was aiming to make Bodoland Territorial Region, the hub of piggery in the entire country in the long run.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Handloom and Textile Minister, and, BTR Chief Executive Member Promod Boro were also present at the launch ceremony.

He said that though the demand for pork was high in Assam along with other northeastern states, these states had to depend on Punjab, Haryana, for the supply of pigs.

“The low production is the reason behind it and we want to change it with this mission. We hope that besides meeting the local demand, supply of pigs can also be made to other NE states,” Bora was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

This project is going to serve as an economic booster for the local piggery farmers and also help in employment generation in the field of livestock farming, he added.

The main objective of the Bodoland Pig Mission is to transform traditional livelihood into sustainable economic activity, generating 1 lakh kg of pork per day by the fifth year, production of 1700 quality piglets per day and 3 lakh pigs to be made available on any day.

The outcome of this mission has been ventilated at direct involvement of 30,000 households in pork production activities, additional involvement of 20,000 farmers in feed raw material production, and about 5,000 direct employment generation in non-farm support activities.