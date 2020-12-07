Bokajan: 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident, 2 Injured

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed and four others critically injured in a head-on collision accident that occurred in Bokajan’s Baghjan on Monday.

According to sources, the incident happened when the Tata Sumo vehicle in which the family was travelling in collided head on with an oncoming truck, killing all four of them and injured two others occupants. The family belonged to Nagaland’s Lalung area and was travelling to Dimapur for a wedding function.

The deceased were identified as Poksham, Aabong, Kandat and Yongkai. The injured individuals were rushed to Bokajan’s Primary Medical Center by an ambulance soon after.