Bokajan: KAAC Carries Eviction Drive at Assam-Nagaland Border

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has carried out an eviction drive at Assam-Nagaland border in Bokajan. The eviction drive has been carried out at Block 3 of Lahorijan Dudu Colony.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council along with the district administration and police has carried out the eviction drive.

The district administration of Karbi Anglong has also imposed Section 144 CrPC in areas of Lahorijan Block No. 3 under Borjan Mouza of Bokajan Sub-Division to maintain public peace during the eviction carried out by the authority of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

During the eviction drive, encroachers will be cleared out of the area. All public meetings, rallies, procession and dharna will not be allowed to be held and shops and business establishments within 700 metres radius of Dudu Colony under Khatkhati police station under Bokajan Sub-Division will remain closed during the eviction drive.

It may be mentioned that 181 families have been encroaching the government land and around 100 families will be evicted today. Meanwhile, most of the families have left the place before the drive has been carried out.

