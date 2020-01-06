Bollywood Stars Who Missed CAA Dinner Called by Govt

The BJP government at the center hosted a meeting with Bollywood celebrities regarding the ongoing protests for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of India. Several names such as Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ritesh Sidhwani and others were in the guestlist for the meeting. However, most of them, including KJo, gave it a miss.

Farhan Akhtar stated he is out of the country and thus will not be able to attend the meeting hosted by the Centre following with dinner. His business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, however, was seen at the meeting, which was held in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel.

Other celebrities to attend the meeting, held by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, were Kunal Kohli, Prasoon Joshi, Anu Malik, Vipul Shah, Bhushan Kumar, Kailash Kher, Anil Sharma, Shailesh Lodha, Shashi Ranjan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Abhishek Kapoor, Suresh Wadhkar, Rahul Rawal, Ranvir Shorey, and Shaan.

Interestingly, names like Swara Bhasker, Varun Grover, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anubhav Sinha, Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, who have been openly talking about CAA protests on the internet, were not invited for the conference.

Soon after reports of the meeting made rounds of the internet, Twitter went on a protest against Bollywood and asked the Bollywood biggies to not be part of the CAA meeting. #BollywoodWakeUp started trending on Twitter for a long time.

The invite reportedly came from film producer Mahavir Jain. He has also been linked as PM Modi’s man and the name behind the popular Bollywood selfie with Modi.