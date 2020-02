A bomb explosion took place at a Lucknow court on Thursday. The bomb blast is believed to be an attempt to attack a lawyer present in the court.

After the explosion, the court erupted into chaos. Some lawyers sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The Wazirganj police are on the spot and are probing the incident. So far, police have recovered 3 more live bombs from the scene.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.