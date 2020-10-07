Bombay HC Grants Bail to Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty. The court, however, rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The actress has to submit her passport and Rs 1 lakh bond for the bail. She will require permission to go out of Mumbai. On September 11, the bail applications of Rhea, Showik and three other people were rejected by special NDPS court. They then moved the Bombay High Court for bail. On September 29, the court reserved decision on the bail pleas, reported India Today.

On Tuesday (October 6), a special NDPS Court extended Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial remand till October 20.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said, “We are delighted by the order of the honourable Bombay High Court for granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal.”

He added, “The arrest and custody of Rhea were totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of the law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies – the CBI, ED, and NCB – of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satya Meva Jayate.”