A family of three was killed at national highway 31 in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur area today.

A fast speeding truck rammed into a motorbike on the bridge over river Manas. The truck has fled the accident site.

Reportedly, the family of three that includes the wife and minor, were travelling from Chalabila village to Bijni.

Meanwhile, the Manikpur police are present at the accident site.