By Pratidin Bureau
Bongaigaon to be declared as Red Zone: Himanta
After the detection of four more COVID-19 positive cases in Bongaigaon district on Thursday, the government of Assam has decided to declare the district as ‘Red Zone’. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 5 in the district.

The new patients are identified as Anupam Thakuriya of Chaparakata, Dipak Mallik of Abhayapuri, Babita Basfor of Swahid Bedi and Mina Biswakarma of Railway Colony. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that all the four patients are without any contact history. Earlier on April 28, a 16-year girl from the district was tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Bongaigaon, Minister Sarma said, “We have decided to declare Bongaigaon district as Red Zone as the total number of positive cases in the district reached 5.”

