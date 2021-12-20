Bongaigaon: Woman Hit By Train at Jogigjopa Dies

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bongaigaon accident
Representative Image
A woman was killed after a train hit her at the Jogighopa Railway Station in Bongaigaon district in Assam on Monday.

The incident took place in the early morning today at the Jogighopa railway station in Bongaigaon. The woman was identified as Eliza Bauwa. According to reports, she accidentally fell on the tracks while a train ran over her.

The woman was cut into pieces. The locals, however, tried to take her to medical but she died on the spot.

Related News

Omicron Count in India Rises to 153

Bokajan: KAAC Carries Eviction Drive at Assam-Nagaland…

All India Radio Transmitter to be Shut Down After Dec 31

Assam: 5-day Winter Assembly Session from Today

It needs to be mentioned that most railway stations in the state do not have adequate security measures for the prevention of such incidents.

Most of the time, the safety line precaution on the platforms are not implemented and there are no monitoring of people being prone to hazardous situations.

ALSO READ: Omicron Count in India Rises to 153

You might also like
National

Rajya Sabha Passes Marine Aids To Navigation Bill

Assam

Assam Floods: PM Modi Speaks To CM Sarma, Assures Help

Top Stories

COVID Assam: Active Cases At 401

National

Mumbai | Ex Commissioner Param Bir Singh Likely to be Suspended Today

Assam

Quake of 4.6 Magnitude Strikes Mizoram

National

Veteran film personality Girish Karnad no more