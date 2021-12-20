Bongaigaon: Woman Hit By Train at Jogigjopa Dies

A woman was killed after a train hit her at the Jogighopa Railway Station in Bongaigaon district in Assam on Monday.

The incident took place in the early morning today at the Jogighopa railway station in Bongaigaon. The woman was identified as Eliza Bauwa. According to reports, she accidentally fell on the tracks while a train ran over her.

The woman was cut into pieces. The locals, however, tried to take her to medical but she died on the spot.

It needs to be mentioned that most railway stations in the state do not have adequate security measures for the prevention of such incidents.

Most of the time, the safety line precaution on the platforms are not implemented and there are no monitoring of people being prone to hazardous situations.

