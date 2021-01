A book on former Assam chief minister titled ‘Tarun Gogoi’ was released on Tuesday at the 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair.

The book which is a biography on the life and works of the veteran Congress leader was unveiled by his son MP Gaurav Gogoi.

The book has been authored by Nirmal Deka and published by Panchajanya Printing and Publishing house.

The 12-day fair started on December 30 and will continue until January 10.