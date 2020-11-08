Border Row: Tripura CM Asks Mizoram To Consult MHA

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday urged Mizoram to take up the Fuldangsei village issue with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) if at all the neighbouring state has doubts over the border village which is a part of Tripura.

“If anybody has any objection over a particular area of inter-State border, the concerned individual or State can approach the MHA to check the geographical map of the spot. Therefore, it will be wise to take up the Fuldangsei issue with the MHA,” the Chief Minister was quoted saying in a report by The Assam Tribune.

“There should not be any quarrel over territory within the country. Under the federal structure, the MHA is the competent authority to check the geographical area of a particular area. Everybody should respect the inter-State border prepared by the competent authority. We must work together instead of indulging in quarrel over territory,” he added.

The response from the chief minister came after the Mizoram government issued a letter for an investigation over the land rights of the Fuldangsei village that lies along the Tripura-Mizoram border.