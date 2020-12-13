Top StoriesRegional

BPF-BJP Will Form Govt In BTR: Hagrama Mohilary

By Pratidin Bureau
After hours of winning the single largest majority with 17 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary has said he is confident that BPF and BJP will form the coalition.

Addressing the media fraternity, the Bodoland People’s Front chief Mohilary said, “In 2016, BPF and BJP joined hands together. Despite differences, we have an alliance with them in the state and centre. I am confident we will form a government in BTR”.

A decision is most likely to be taken on Sunday regarding the new coalition. A neck to neck battle is underway as United People’s Party Liberal and Bharatiya Janata Party could also form a coalition. Either ways, the trends reflect a win-win situation for the BJP.

Since the formation of BTC, BPF has formed the government in Bodoland Territorial Council for three consecutive years.

