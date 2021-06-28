BPF Snaps Ties With Cong-Led ‘Mahajot’ Alliance

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major development, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has decided to snap its ties with the Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ alliance.

This was informed by BPF general secretary Prabin Boro on Monday.

The official announcement for the same will be made in a few days, he said.

“We joined the ‘Mahajot’ grand alliance purely for the Assam Assembly elections. We don’t have any association with them anymore,” Boro told reporters.

This comes two months after the grand alliance faced a humiliating defeat in the assembly elections, with the BPF winning only four seats as opposed to 12 seats in 2016.

Interestingly, the BPF had skipped a press conference called by the grand alliance in Guwahati on Saturday.

