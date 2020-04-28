BPF Will Rule Again in BTC: Hagrama Mohilary

Reacting on the Governor’s rule imposed in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts’ (BTAD), BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on Tuesday said that it should remain in peace. He said that he is still the chief of the council though not officially.

Mohilary further stated that the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) will move to court. He also requested the BPF workers to hoist flags of BPF in their homes.

He also reiterated that the BPF will rule again in BTC.

It may be mentioned that Governor’s rule has been imposed in BTAD with immediate effect as the state election commission is unable to hold BTC polls due to the ensuing lockdown. The term of BTC ended on April 27 and Principal Secretary Rajesh Prasad has been appointed as administrator of BTC.

The decision has been taken as “a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India”, said a government notification.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-paragraph (2) of paragraph 16 of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, assumed the administration of the districts under BTAD and all functions and powers vested in or exercisable by the BTC with immediate effect.

The governor, through the notification, issued on Monday by M. Angamuthu, commissioner & secretary to the WPT&BC, declared that all functions and powers vested in or exercisable by the BTC, the executive committee, CEM, deputy CEM, speaker, deputy speaker and Ems of the Council under the Sixth Schedule or any law in force in BTAD shall, subject to his superintendence, direction, and control.

“This order shall take immediate effect and shall unless terminated earlier or extended further, remains in force for a period of six months,” said the notification.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Rajesh Prasad, principal secretary to the animal husbandry & veterinary department, has been appointed as the BTC administrator.

The governor has given the responsibility of the BTC administration to Prasad after taking over the charge of the Council.