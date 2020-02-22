BPF worker shot dead in Udalguri

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BPF worker shot dead in Udalguri
1,542

A worker of Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) was shot dead from point-blank range at No. 2 Nij Garuwajhar area under Paneri Police Station in Udalguri on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Khairul Haque. He has been running a tea stall in Bhutiachang area. He was on his way to Bhutiachang Chowk last evening when unidentified miscreants brutally killed him.

“We suspect that the victim succumbed due to bullet injury. We are currently investigating the matter,” said a police officer of Paneri PS.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

…and Oscar goes to…

National

EC accuses NITI Aayog VC of violating Poll Code

Regional

NCLAT prohibits Assam paper mills’ shut-down

National

Lok Sabha set to debate Rafale deal today

Regional

Conrad denies pre-poll alliance with BJP

National

Dongri Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 13

Comments
Loading...