BPF’s Biswajit Daimary, Emmanuel Mosahary Join BJP

In a major development, Rajya Sabha MP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary and MLA Emmanuel Mosahary were formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence.

The chief minister tweeted:

Glad to welcome senior Bodo community leaders, Shri Biswajit Daimary and Shri Emmanuel Mushahary to the @BJP4India family. Their joining adds more strength to @BJP4Assam. Addressed the media on the occasion with President Shri @RanjeetkrDass, National GS Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp

Parliamentarian Daimary resigned from his post in Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Several representatives of sixteen BTR organizations were present at the Chief Minister’s residence

The BPF leader said that the, “BJP will start campaigning from today”.

Daimary stressed only if changes can be made in BPF, the party would sustain, or else, the party will be only hold the positions of a president and general secretary.

The leader also hinted that several other senior BPF leaders are likely to join BJP.