Top StoriesRegional

BPF’s Biswajit Daimary, Emmanuel Mosahary Join BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
103

In a major development, Rajya Sabha MP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary and MLA Emmanuel Mosahary were formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence.

The chief minister tweeted:

Glad to welcome senior Bodo community leaders, Shri Biswajit Daimary and Shri Emmanuel Mushahary to the @BJP4India family. Their joining adds more strength to @BJP4Assam. Addressed the media on the occasion with President Shri @RanjeetkrDass, National GS Shri @DilipSaikia4Bjp

Related News

India To Double Oil Refining Capacity In 5 Years

Meghalaya: 7 Cops Wounded During Protest

At 6.9°C Delhi Records Coldest Nov In 17 Years

Over 62,000 To Appear For SI Recruitment Exam

Parliamentarian Daimary resigned from his post in Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Several representatives of sixteen BTR organizations were present at the Chief Minister’s residence

The BPF leader said that the, “BJP will start campaigning from today”.

Daimary stressed only if changes can be made in BPF, the party would sustain, or else, the party will be only hold the positions of a president and general secretary.

The leader also hinted that several other senior BPF leaders are likely to join BJP.

You might also like
Regional

Mother’s DOB 1970, Son’s DOB 1972! Both ‘Govt. teacher’

National

Journalist arrested for sharing objectionable post

National

Three killed, 10 injured as blast rocks Amritsar

National

Hathras Victim’s Family To Appear Before Court Today

Regional

Conrad calls on Bangladesh PM

Regional

Assam heading for lockdown!

Comments
Loading...