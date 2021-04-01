Breakfast News @6

01. Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Dulu Gogoi Passes Away

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother Dulu Gogoi passed away on Thursday evening in Dibrugarh. Dulu Gogoi had suffered a stroke caused by blood pressure on Monday morning and was brought to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh from her residence in Sivasagar.

02. COVID Assam: Active Cases Cross 500, 1 Death Reported

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Assam on Thursday registered 49 fresh cases of the infection pushing the active cases to 515. Also, the infection has caused a fatality today.

03. COVID Vaccination Drive For All Above 45 years To Start On Thursday

The COVID-19 vaccination will be open for everyone aged above 45 years irrespective of comorbidity from April 1 (Thursday). “It has been decided that from 1st April, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. Appealing that all above 45 should take the vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Corona,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed last week.

04. BPF’s Tamulpur Candidate To Quit Party & Join UPPL

In a latest development amid electioneering in Assam, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Tamulpur candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary will quit the party to join BJP led alliance United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The reason for Basumatary to quit the party is yet to be ascertained.

05. NLFB Calls For Bandh Against PM’s Visit On Thursday

National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), a new rebel outfit has declared for a bandh across Bodoland/Assam on April 1 (Thursday) opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kokrajhar for the third phase campaigning of the ensuing general election to Assam Assembly.

06. Assam Election: Over 73 Lakh Citizens Eligible To Cast Votes In Phase II

As many as 73,44,631 eligible voters on Thursday will exercise their right to franchise in the second phase of the general election to Assam Assembly across 39 constituencies. Out of the total voters for this phase, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. Moreover, 17,164 service voters are registered in this election.

07. Assam Election: Items Worth ₹110 Cr Seized

In a bid to ensure the smooth functioning of the Assam Assembly election, several agencies have seized over Rs 110 crore of cash, liquor, drug, and other goods. Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade “After the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on February 26 in view of the Assam assembly elections, cash and other valuables worth Rs 110.83 crore have been seized till date”.

08. Assam Polls: 345 Candidates In Fray For Second Phase

In the ensuing second phase of general elections to the Assam Assembly on Thursday, a total of 345 candidates, 319 males, and 26 females are in the fray. The second phase of elections will be conducted in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.

09. 400 CAPF, Assam Police Deployed For Second Phase Polls

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the second phase of Assam Assembly election on Thursday, a total of 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys and 90 companies of Assam Police have been deployed across 39 constituencies. Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade informed at a presser that one constable and home guard will also be deployed at each polling station. Moreover, sector and zonal police officers are continually monitoring the security situation.

10. BJP Always Work to Establish Peace: Amit Shah in Chirang

Slamming Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the party has always thrived on internal conflicts of Assam, whereas the BJP has worked to establish peace. The home minister while addressing a public rally at Chirang for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections said that the Congress has always created infighting with their divide and rule policy. He further said that after the BJP came to power in alliance with the AGP, it has ushered in an era of peace realizing a terrorism free Assam.

11. Assam Election: Rahul Gandhi Reassures 5 Guarantees

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reassured the 5 guarantees that the party has promised in its election manifesto. Talking about the 5 guarantees at a public rally at Chaygaon, Gandhi said that they have discussed it with the people of Assam before the public made its announcement.

12. Assam Election: Ranjit Dass Slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass slammed Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi saying that they are not even eligible for a booth level president of BJP. This was said by the BJP president while reacting to the Congress’s comment who said that both Rahul and Priyanka are gems of India. “The Congress who said Rahul and Priyanka as gems are actually valueless for the Indians. They are not even eligible for BJP’s booth level president,” said Dass while speaking to media at a joining programme at Patacharkuchi.

13. Meghalaya to Get 1st De-Addiction Center in NE

In a first of its kind, Meghalaya to have North East’s youth de-addiction center, the foundation stone of which was laid at the New Shillong Township by state Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla. The centre will be run by KRIPA Foundation through the PPP model with the state”s Social Welfare Department, officials said.

14. Passengers Not Allowed To Charge Electronic Devices On Board Trains At Night

The Railways has decided to disallow passengers from using mobile charging stations onboard trains between 11 pm and 5 am as a precautionary measure against spread of fire, senior officials said on Tuesday. The Western Railway has already put things in motion on March 16 by cutting off supply to these charging ports between this period.