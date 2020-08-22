1. Nagaland: Church Body Warns Against Chinese Cult

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), the most powerful Church in Nagaland and the central organization of nearly 1,500 Baptist churches in Nagaland, warned its followers against a Chinese Christian cult trying to make inroads into the region.

2. “Arjuna Award Will Push Me To Perform Better”: Dutee Chand

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand will receive the coveted the Arjuna award on August 29.

3. “Tablighi Jamaat Members Made Scapegoat” – Bombay High Court

In an interesting development, the Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the criminal charges registered against 34 people, including 28 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members.

4. “Allow Inter-State Movement Of People, Goods”: Centre To States

The Centre on Saturday has asked all states to lift all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and persons amid the unlocking process.

5. Lockdown: Bilasipara Married Couple Burns Itself To Death

Unable to face the financial woes brought about by lockdown any longer, a married couple of Phutukibari, Bilasipara committed suicide by burning themselves to death today.

6. Family Members Create Ruckus Over COVID-19 Deaths

Families of two persons who died of COVID-19 made a ruckus today at Maligaon Railway Central Hospital. The family members of deceased Milankanti Bhattacharya and Minti Dey accused the hospital authorities of negligence and dereliction of duties.

7. Centre Forms National Council For Transgender Persons

In a big relief to the transgender population of India, the Centre on Saturday formed the National Council for Transgender Persons. It will be headed by the Union social justice minister and representatives from 10 central departments, five states and members of the community.

8. Congress To Stage Protest Against Privatization of Borjhar Airport

The Congress will stage a protest on Monday against the privatization of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), President Ripun Bora.

9. NEHU To Hold Final Semester Exams In September

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Saturday has announced final semester examinations for both Postgraduate and Undergraduate courses serviced at University Academic Departments and Affiliated Colleges are expected to begin from third week of September this year.

10. Sikkim Health Minister Tests COVID-19+

Sikkim’s health minister M K Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone in for home isolation.

11. KMSS Announces New Political Party

The peasant organization Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Saturday has announced the formation of a new political party.

12. Kaziranga: Covid Screening Center Demolished By Authorities

As the state gradually returns to normalcy, a temporary Covid-19 screening center which was set up at Kaziranga to facilitate Ujjain pilgrims was demolished on Saturday after three months of service on the instructions of Bokakhat sub-divisional office.

13. J&K: Terrorist Killed in Encounter

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

14. 5 Intruders Killed Along India-Pak border In Punjab

The Border Security Force shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, a senior BSF officer said.

15. Rajeev Kumar Appointed as New Election Commissioner

Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar has been appointed the new election commissioner. He will replace Ashok Lavasa, who resigned earlier this week.