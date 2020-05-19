BREAKING | 13 more test positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered 13 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening taking the state’s tally to 154.

“13 new #COVID + cases detected from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre. Now the total patient count goes to 154. In view of the rising number I earnestly request you to #StayAtHome and follow #SocialDistancing & hygiene norms.”; this was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

With the thirteen new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 154, recovered-41, deaths-4, and migrated-2.

